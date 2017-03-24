County Line

I send my sympathy to the family of Reba Driskell.

Rheba Pool brought me some angel food cake. She also took me back to the beauty shop on Wednesday.

My visitors for the week were Rheba Pool, Donna Dodson, Quin and Macee Breeding.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens this week were Lana Stephens and Eric Stephens on Thursday, and Max and Kathy Stephens and Lisa Hensley on Saturday.

The kids got to enjoy a long weekend from school.

Melanie Breeding and Megan Goforth went to Ozark on Saturday. Megan’s friend, Logan, visited with her on Thursday evening and on Saturday.

Donna and I went to town on Friday.

Macee Breeding spent Thursday night with a friend for her birthday along with some other girls.

David and Donna went to Mansfield Saturday.

Macee and Donna put out some garden on Saturday afternoon.

Brittany Torres and Lynnox and Tiffany and Miguel Ayala, Garrett, Grant, Issac, Isaiah, Gabi, Adela, and Miguel’s mom of Kansas are planning to come to Branson for spring break.

Michael and Bryse Dodson went to Rolla Saturday to watch Chase play baseball. Bryse is also the bat boy.

Chase Dodson fished in a tournament on Sunday.

Macee Breeding and Bryse Dodson spent Saturday night with David and Donna.

Reece Goforth and Ethan Gunter attended a Sporting KC soccer game in Kansas City on Saturday.