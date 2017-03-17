County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday to get the news.

On Tuesday she and I went to Springfield on business. Diana Davis and Ashlin Parker joined us for lunch at a Springfield eatery. Ashlin had been to get her foot x-rayed.

Donna took Megan Goforth and Macee Breeding to Mtn. Grove to the orthodontist on Wednesday. Donna and Macee came by here when they got back. Megan went back to school but Macee’s mouth was hurting.

Donna went with Michael Dodson on Thursday to Springfield for him to get two teeth pulled.

Michael Dodson came by here on Friday.

Chase Dodson played baseball Friday afternoon in Ava. They won one and tied one. Donna, Mike, Corrina and Bryse all went.

Donna visited Michael and Bryse Dodson Saturday. Bryse visited Quin Breeding on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Dodson went fishing on Saturday.

David Dodson visited with his mom this week.

Donna, Bryse and Quin took me to town Saturday afternoon to get groceries.

Donna, Megan, Macee, and I went to Autumn’s Saturday night for dinner and to listen to Backyard Bluegrass.

I remembered to turn forward the clocks Saturday night.

I talked with Debra Reed of Kansas this week on the phone.