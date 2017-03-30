Church of the Living God

We were very blessed this morning to have Sisters Norma, Amy and Naomi back at church with us. Sister Norma started our morning with devotions from Proverbs chapter 3 verses 5-7. Then we lifted our prayer requests to our Lord. Sister Naomi taught the adult Sunday school lesson continuing on in 2nd Corinthians. It was a very good lesson. Sister Susan taught the youth class this morning.

We had several special songs this morning, the youth class, Gracie, Taylor, Sydnee, Kevin and Draelynn, sang. We had more specials from Sister Norma, Sister Susan and Sister Naomi and Pastor Lonnie sang together. There were wonderful testimonies from Sister Grace, Brother Bill and Naomi.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Proverbs chapter 14, verses 24-29. “The crown of the wise is their riches: but the foolishness of fools is folly.” Are we wise in the ways of the Lord or do we think earthly wisdom is what we need? The ways of this earth will pass away, but the wisdom of God is everlasting. It was a much needed message.

Our evening service started with prayer, and then we lifted our requests and praises to God. Little Raymond and Ben sang for us, also Sister Jessica and Sister Linda each had a special song. Pastor Lonnie shared God’s word from Jeremiah chapter 1, verses 6-9. “Then the Lord put forth his hand, and touched my mouth. And the Lord said unto me, Behold, I have put my words in thy mouth.” Never be afraid to speak what God asks you to speak. Put your faith and trust in Him and He will give you the words to say. He will give you boldness to share His message. But don’t think this will just happen out of the blue. We must be in God’s word, the Holy Bible, we must be in continual prayer. If we don’t spend time talking to and listening to God how will we know His voice? God is always listening for our us and He recognizes our voice. Do we recognize His?

Read the Bible, pray to God in all things. Draw closer to Him and you will start to see all that He has done for you and all that He wants to do for you. If you don’t have a home church, or if you have never been to church, we invite you to come and learn about the one true Living God.