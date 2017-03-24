Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Susan read our devotion from Psalms chapter 150, wonderful verses about praising God. Then we lifted our prayer requests up to our Lord. Sisters Amy, Norma and Naomi were not able to be at church today, so our prayers are with them.

Sister Linda taught our Sunday school lesson from 2nd Corinthians chapter 5, starting with verse 1. While we are in this life we must walk by faith and not by sight. We must not put human limits on what God can do for us or through us. It was a very good lesson.

Sisters Susan and Linda each had a special song for the Lord today.

Then Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Proverbs chapter 3, verses 5-10, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” Do we really trust God with everything? Are we willing to believe that He knows what is best for us? Do we really listen when He speaks to us? Or do we say, “Yes God I know” and then just do it our own way? It was a message that should really make us examine ourselves.

Some of us attended the dinner at Happy Home after service today. It was a wonderful time of fellowship. We are so blessed to have such wonderful friends. Everyone should fellowship with their brothers and sisters from neighboring churches.

Our evening service started with prayer. Then we once again lifted praise and requests to our Lord. Sister Linda sang a special and the Rev. Lonnie Eaves brought God’s message from Jeremiah chapter 1, verses 4-9. “Why isn’t God using me.” We say we want to be useful to God, but why do we make excuses when He asks us to do something for Him? We will never be good enough, fast enough, strong enough…on and on. God already knows that. But if we say yes when he asks us to do something, He will give us the ability to do whatever task He puts before us.

What a wonderful day. First a lesson on not putting limits on God, then a message on trusting God with everything in our life, and then another message on doing what God asks us without any excuses. Faith, trust, obey. Things we should all remember as we start our week.