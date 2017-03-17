Church of the Living God

Our morning began with prayer. Sister Susan read our devotions from Psalms chapter 27, verses 1-4. “One thing have I desired of the Lord, that will I seek after, that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple.” Then we lifted our prayer request up to the Lord. We missed Sisters Norma, Naomi and Amy at church today, but we gave praise to God for bringing Amy home from the hospital on Saturday. We hope to see them all there next Sunday.

Sister Linda taught our adult Sunday school class from 2nd Corinthians, continuing in chapter 3, teaching of the ministry of the New Testament. It was a very good lesson. Sister Susan taught the children’s Sunday school class from Jonah chapter 1. The lesson was about how we cannot hide from God and how we should always do what He asks of us.

Our service started with prayer. We had several special songs this morning. Sister Jessica and her son Raymond, Sister Linda, Pastor Lonnie, and Sister Susan all sang for the Lord. Then Pastor Lonnie brought Gods message from Philippians chapter 4, verses 4-7. “Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.” Don’t ever be afraid to speak out for God. We are all called to share His words of truth, wherever we may be. A wonderful message.

We were joined by several Brothers and Sisters from Happy Home for our dinner after Service today. Everyone had a great time of fellowship.

Our evening started with prayer. Then we lifted our requests and praise reports to the Lord. Sister grace gave a wonderful testimony, and Sister Linda and Sister Susan sang songs of praise to God. Brother Bill gave a testimony about Gods grace being sufficient for all our needs. Then Pastor Lonnie shared Gods message from Ephesians chapter 2, verses 1-8. “ And you hath He quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins.” We should never forget where our life comes from. More than just our physical life, our eternal spiritual life. We must choose where we will spend eternity. With our Saviour in heaven or in an eternal punishment in Hell. Until we receive Jesus as our Saviour, we are all just “Dead men walking” Only Christ can give life to these dead bodies. Only you can make the choice to receive that life. Our prayer is that you will choose LIFE.