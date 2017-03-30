Caney Church

This Weeks News – March 22. Caney began Wednesday evening service singing praises. Bro. Hi Lambeth took the service. He asked for prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. We were glad to have Charlotte Roberts sing special music for us. Bro. Hi read Matthew 6:5-15, 19-34. A good time to pray is when you are alone with God. Not to impress others, but sincerely. God knows what we need, but He wants us to ask. Don’t lay up earthly treasures because they will rust away. Lay up heavenly treasures, it will last. Serve God, He is the only one! We have no reason to worry when we serve God. He will supply every need. We had a great discussion on the verses read. Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson. God bless yer in this good work.

Sunday school opened with congregational singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have so many concerns and so much to be thankful for. Bro. Mike Blacketer led in prayer. Bro. Jack read II Peter 3 for our devotional. Some day the Lord will come. He will destroy this earth as we know it. Get ready to meet Him.

After a good Sunday school lesson Happy Birthday was sung to Abbey Blacketer. God bless her. Happy Birthday to Rex Clemans.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Mike Blacketer, Jim Lafferty, Elsie Combs, Jeff Shipley, Bill Austin and Kelli Clemans. After congregational singing, Amy, Abbey and Micah Blacketer, Le-Ann Kinyon and Melissa Harmon sang special music. Bro. Roger Melton was the speaker for us today. Scriptures were used from John 8:1-11, Matthew 14:22-31, Acts 16:19-30 and Eccl. 3:1-8. Christian warfare was his topic. Christians should go to the sinner with Christ’s love not pointing fingers. God forgives sinners, tell them! God forgave you! All have sinned. Christian’s sin, make mistakes, need to ask forgiveness. Help others find the way, now is the time for revival. It was a wonderful spirit-filled service. Several went to the altar, God is good.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Praise reports and prayer requests were taken. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Jim Lafferty gave a testimony. Bro. Mike Blacketer spoke for us Sunday evening. He used scripture from Luke 15:11-32 and Luke 18:10-14. The father took disgrace upon himself to welcome the son. Christ has done the same for us. Just like the older son we think we are more important than others. We wonder why others are blessed and we are not. Jesus loves us. He knows what is best for us. We need and have to be humble and willing to do and be what God says. It was a great meesage from the Lord.

I think Caney Church people can say they were glad to be in God’s house today.

Come worship with us at Caney. You are welcome.

Last Weeks News -March 15 – It was good to be back at our Wednesday service, maybe we are all well. We had a great time singing for the Lord tonight in our Wednesday evening service. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Sis. Doris Lambeth led us in prayer. Jim read Psalms 119:1-24. He had interesting thoughts on this scripture. People of today are seemingly trying to do away with God’s statutes. We need to be searching after God with our whole heart, testifying of Christ and studying His word. We had good discussion on the scripture read. Sis. Melba had a good lesson for our youth.

Sunday school opened with singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns. Bro. Hi Lambeth led us in prayer. Bro. Jack read I John 4:16-21 for our devotion, to love others we have to love Christ.

After a good Sunday school lesson Happy Birthday was sung to Jon and Scott Morgan. God bless them.

Praise and Worship hour began with testimonies from Janice Lafferty and Jeff Shipley. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Amy, Abbey and Micah Blacketer, Hannah, Morgan and Le-Ann Kinyon and Melissa Harmon. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning using scripture Acts 26:28-29. Almost is not good enough to make heaven. We have to fully believe and follow Christ then He will bless us. He will give us eternal life in heaven. Be faithful in your service to the Lord. It was a wonderful message.It was a good message from the word.

Come worship with us at Caney, you are always welcome.