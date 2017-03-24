Caney Church

March 12 – Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns and much to be thankful for. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Ephesians 4:1-6 for our devotionm Only One God!

After a good Sunday school lesson Happy Anniversary was sung to Mike and Amy Blacketer. Happy Birthday was sung to Lindsey Thomas. God bless them.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Kelli Clemans, Jeff Shipley, Janice Lafferty and Jim Lafferty. Service continued with singing praises to the Lord. Special music by Amy and Micah Blacketer, Le-Ann Kinyon and Melissa Harmon. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was from Genesis 24. Are we seeking others for Christ? Are we trying to bring others in? Christ will show you the way. We need to be a part of the bride of Christ. It was a wonderful message.

Sunday evening service began with singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack Essary led us in prayer. Praise and testimonies were given by Melba Austin, Janice Lafferty and Bill Austin. Special music by Amy and Micah Blacketer, Le-Ann Kinyon and Melba Austin. Bro. Jack Essary was our speaker. His scripture was John 3:3-21. Christ died for all. The light came into the world, but men love darkness. Our churches are small in number. We need to be about His business. We are not doing enough for Christ. How can we repay what He has done? We need a one on one relationship with Christ. Accept Him today, you chose Heaven or hell. It was a great message.

Come worship with us, you are always welcome.