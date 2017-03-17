March 5 – We had a short memorial for our dear friend and church member, Lorrinda Coulter. She blessed our church for many years. She taught our youth many good lessons. She was loved and will be missed.

Jack Essary then welcomed all. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Psalm 40:1-10 for our devotion. Jesus lifted us out of the mess we were in and set us on solid ground.

After a good Sunday school lesson happy birthday was sung to Faith Isaacs. God bless her.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Melissa Harmon, Jeff Shipley, Janice Lafferty and Mike Blacketter. We continued in worship with congregational singing. Special music by Amy and Micah Blacketter, Le-Ann Kinyon, Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin. We did not have preaching because of the wonderful song service and testimonies.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Testimonies were given by Hi Lambeth, Melba Austin, Lila Roberts and Jim Lafferty. Bro. Jack Essary spoke for us Sunday evening. He used scripture from Matthew 13:36-51. Are you a weed that’s going to be plucked up and burned in the fire? Are you a good plant that will be reaped and used for good? Hell is hot and heaven is real. Satan is trying to destroy, don’t be a part of his team. Get on God’s team, be on the winning side. Bro. Jack preaches the word for which we are truly thankful. Caney Church is blessed to have God fearing leaders in our church. You are welcome at Caney.