Calendar of Events

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Assoc. will host a trail ride Wed., April 12 at Rockbridge at 10 a.m. For more information, call 417-679-2245.

4th Annual Congress on Rebuilding Sustainable Communities through Bioregional Awareness, Sat., April 1, Lutie School, Theodosia, Mo. from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Faith Journey, a Southern Gospel group, will be performing at Goodhope General Baptist Church Sunday, April 2 at 11:45 a.m. Love offering will be taken.

Walnut Grove Church Sunday evening, April 9th at 5 p.m. John Williams Sr. will be preaching.

48 piece orchestra concert at Mt. Zion Bible School on Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m., a free will offering will be received. For more information: 683-6090.