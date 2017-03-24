Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

Spring Fling Carnival, Dora School, Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. – noon. 26-2t

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Assoc. will host a trail ride Wed., March 29 at Braddock Lake at 10 a.m. For more information, call 417-679-2245. 27-1t

* * *

4th Annual Congress on Rebuilding Sustainable Communities through Bioregional Awareness, Sat., April 1, Lutie School, Theodosia, Mo. from 7:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

27-2t

* * *

Free travelog at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) Sunday, March 26, 6 p.m. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. will show pictures of his recent trip to Israel and Petra. Call 683-6090 for information. 27-1t

* * *

Singing at Happy Home Church Saturday night, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. Come join us. 27-1t

* * *