Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

Spring Fling Carnival, Dora School, Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. – noon. 26-2t

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Assoc. will host a trail ride Wed., March 22 at Elk Ranch. For more information, call 417-796-2912.

26-1t

* * *

Third Friday night singing at Gentry Church, March 17th at 7:00 pm. 26-1t

* * *

Clothing giveaway at Ava Church of Christ on Friday, March 17 from 8:00 am until noon. 26-1t

* * *

The Douglas County Support the Handicap Board will meet on the third Tuesday of the month at the DOCO sheltered Workshop at 5 p.m. Everyone welcome. 26-1t

* * *