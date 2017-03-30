Breedon News

Opening Sunday school Joe read the 75th Psalms. Our lesson was I Samuel 21-23. They were all short chapters and all about David and his fights and things that happened to him at that time in history. We will take the 24th chapter next Sunday. We had questions and answers, still learning a lot I forgot. I really like the review.

The congregation sang a few songs. Lee Hampton took up the morning offering. Sue Thomas said the offering prayer. Sue Sisco finally got to join us for a service and sang several songs. She has her three grandchildren most of the time. Joe Lafferty preached on the 26th chapter of Matthew and prayed a blessing on the reading. We sang the invitational song then Skylar, Joe’s great grandson sang. Ronnie Thomas gave the closing prayer.

The evening service started at 6 p.m. We sang a few songs. Sue Sisco sang then Joe Lafferty preached from Acts 22:1-16. We were dismissed by Bill Harper.

Until next week, God bless.