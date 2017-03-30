Black Oak Church

“Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book,” Revelations 22:7.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read II Peter 3:1-10 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for all the bereaved, sick, unsaved, unspoken, Beverly Tetrick, Larry Miller, Dorothy Schultz, Vickie Miller, Larry Adams, Mike Jones, Jeremy Schlitz, Kristie Goza, Lloyd Tate, Chase Blakey, Danny Bushong, Betty Satterfield, Veda Bushong, Leon Potter, Ralph Brazeal, Dana Brazeal, Dara Strong, Howard Strong, Ernest Strong, Braden Lansdown, Wanda Goss and family, Turley family, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, lawyers and judges, teachers and students, Camp Piland, Missouri Assocations and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings. Preston, Braden and Annabelle did the penny march.

God blessed us with a sweet Holy Spirit in our whole worship day. We had good testimonies and special singing from Braden, Annabelle, Richard, Tiffanee, Wanda and Dara.

Pastor David sang and preached God’s message from Luke.

We enjoyed a bountiful meal for our March birthdays. Happy Birthday again to Preston, Kalee, Macee and Molly.

Sunday evening was singing night and we were truly blessed.

Bible study in Luke is Wednesday evenings at six. May God bless you all this week.