Black Oak Church

“This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you,” John 15:12.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read I John 4:16b-21 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Sister Molly Potter and wish her many more. Our birthday dinner is March 26 after the morning worship. We are having chili and potato soup, sandwiches and dessert. Please join us if you can.

Please pray for Betty Satterfield, Mike Jones, Jeremy Schlit, Leon Potter, Larry Adams, Art Goss, Ralph Brazeal, Turley family, Pete and Helen Workman, Dorothy Schultz, Dara Strong, Cody Riley, Tiffanee Satterfield, Wanda Goss and family, Veda Bushong, Danny Bushong, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and President, Camp Piland, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Annabelle Johnson did the penny march all by herself and did a wonderful job. Camp Piland will be blessed from Annabelle’s hard work.

We had specials from Annabelle Johnson, Wanda Goss, Tiffanee Satterfield, and Norma Corpeling. We were blessed by all.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from I Peter, chapter 2.

Sunday evening began with singing. Sister Theta Nokes shared a special with us. We had good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached from Luke 17:5-6. Desire more faith and keep out hindrances. We limit God when our faith is weak. Our faith should grow as we grow in the Lord. Forsaking all I trust Him.

May God bless you all greatly this week.