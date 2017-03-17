Black Oak Church

For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Ephesians 2:7-9

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Ephesians 4:1-6 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please join us in prayer for Danny Bushong, Veda Bushong, Larry Adams, Leon Potter, Betty Satterfield, Turley family, Pete and Helen Workman, Steven Johnson, Howard Strong, Ralph Brazeal, Wanda Goss and family, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, and Colt Little, Mike Jones, all unsaved, unspoken, sick, bereaved, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, Camp Piland, and each other.

We sang Happy Anniversary to Richard and Molly Potter and wish them many more.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Braden Lansdown, Annabelle Johnson, and Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing by Braden Lansdown, Annabelle Johnson, Wanda Goss, Tiffanee Satterfield, Dara Strong, and Norma Corpeling.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Matthew.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had many good testimonies. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Daniel 1:8-9. We need to live for God according to the scripture and not caught up in the world and wordly things that are against God. Satan is sneaky and will bring the world into the church if we are not careful.

Join us for Bible study on Wednesday evenings at six.

Our March birthday dinner will be March 26 after the morning worship. Soups, chili, and sandwiches wil be the March theme.

May God bless you all this week.