Black Jack Church

On this Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Blackjack Church, we enjoyed a great time of fellowship and worship. We then dismissed for Sunday School classes. The adults studied on Acts 11. Peter returned to Jerusalem to find his brethren in contention with him for bringing gentiles into the church which took place in chapter 10 when God sent him to Joppa to Cornelius, a Roman soldier. God had given Peter a vision to which he received the understanding that he was to go with men coming to him and to not call any man common, God not being a respecter of persons.

In verse 14, Peter said of Cornelius that in his vision from God that Peter would “…tell thee words, whereby thou and all thy house shall be saved”.

Upon Peter’s sharing of the word, God baptized all present in the Holy Spirit, saying in verse 17 “Forasmuch then as God gave them the like gift as he did unto us who believed on the Lord Jesus Christ.” He then baptized them with water. Old tradition and prejudices were abandoned as the word of God and His Spirit were received by the Gentile and Jew alike because the church was now inclusive of both.

The youth sang two songs and shared their lesson about Jesus and the heavenly home we are promised.

Pastor Vic Murdy preached on the empowerment the church has been given in the word to heal the sick and raise the dead. Jesus said that greater things (than He did) we will do. Pastor Murdy spoke on the healing miracle Jesus did at the beginning of Matthew 8. Faith is required and Romans 10:17 tells us that “..faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God”. So we know how to increase our faith.

We were encouraged also to read Luke 11:9-13 to seek after the baptism of the Holy Spirit, understanding “how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?”

Matthew 8 reads that Jesus healed a leper who had worshipped Him before Jesus healed him. Worship was defined in the Greek as like a creeping dog would do as he would approach his master, licking his hand and begging for something. This man was humble and addressed Jesus as “Lord”, acknowledging His authority. The leper was touched, breaking tradition. The touch conveyed compassion both to the spirit and body. Jesus commanded the leper to see the priest in obedience to the Mosaic law. The love Jesus has and we need to have for the afflicted is also key to seeing signs and wonders coming to pass and Matthew 9 tells us that according to our faith it shall be unto you.

We shared a wonderful noon meal and fellowship before dismissing. All are welcomed to join us Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. for service with a meal to follow. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659.