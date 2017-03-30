Bethany Baptist Church

The ladies met Friday afternoon for their Bible study in Micah. We have a small group of faithful ladies who share prayer requests and regard the Bible as being God’s holy inspired word. They use the King James Bible for all their studies.

There were some very good pizzas made for Friday evening. A green salad, a light dessert, and some drinks completed the menu. The movie, “Abel’s Field,” brought a few tears, but had a satisfactory ending. The moral of the story might have been, “Don’t be too proud to ask for help,” or “The Lord is always ready to help.”

Norma Stillings and her friend, Lola Mayberry, went to Mansfield, Monday afternoon to play the piano and sing some old gospel songs for residents at Rocky Ridge Manor. The residents expressed their appreciation for the music and friendly visits.

The church had requests for some of the “Good and Evil” illustrated Bibles and sent off about a dozen or so last week to prisoners who had made the requests. The church presently has this prison ministry in addition to the “Dress a Girl Around the World” ministry.

The Jubilee Singers are working on music for Easter. They have a regular practice Sunday evening at 4:30 and will go early Wednesday evening for an extra practice. They sing at least once a month in regular services. They sang an old favorite last Sunday morning.

Pastor Robert Sorensen spoke on ,”Precious Promises Proclaimed by Peter,” out of II Peter 1:1-10.

These precious promises are obtained by believing and receiving Jesus Christ. When we accept Jesus, we receive pardon for sin, a new nature, and Holy Spirit cleansing. We start to grow in grace and knowledge and become partners with other partakers of this grace, united in God’s will toward a common goal. We are kept by God’s grace and have an entrance into an everlasting kingdom.