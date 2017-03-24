Donald Stillings of Springfield and Tom Stillings of Ozark came to Ava, last Wednesday to take their mother, Norma Stillings, and nephew, Alan Stillings, out for lunch. They also talked about some of the spring clean-up projects that Norma needs done.

Darlene Sorensen and friends drove to Pensacola, Florida last week to visit Sally Sorensen, and to attend a preaching conference that is held there each year. They sent back pictures from the beach that could have made us a bit jealous, if we weren’t so happy for them to be there. Darlene returned home Monday.

The Douglas County Homemakers Council met in the Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Thursday morning with representatives from the Nubbin Ridge and Star Workers Homemakers Clubs. They decided on a theme for the 2018 Spring Fling that they will be hosting. After just a little discussion they settled on “Recipes for Living.” Their lesson, Thursday, was on the dangers of obesity, the benefits of exercise, and the Senior Exercise Challenge going on through the month of March. They played one game, a word scramble, “Items in Kitchen.” Missy Shay was the winner of that game. Norma Stillings brought snacks for the meeting.

The ladies will have their Bible Study, Friday afternoon at 1:00 and the Pizza and Movie night is planned for that evening at 5:30.

Pastor Robert Sorensen brought a message on the “I AM’s” of Jesus Christ. When God appeared to Moses and told that he was being sent to deliver Israel out of slavery in Egypt, God identified himself as “I AM THAT I AM.” This title indicated that God was the self-existent, all sufficient, eternal, unchangeable God. Jesus’ use of the words, “I AM,” indicates that he had those qualities.

Jesus said that “I am the bread of life,” this meant that Jesus could satisfy the spiritual hunger that we should not hunger again. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world.” His light would dispel the darkness of sin. Without the light of the sun, no life can survive on the earth. Without Jesus’ light no one can have spiritual life. Jesus said, “I am the door.” We have to go through that “door” if we want to be saved. The doing of good works, the obtaining of good character, church membership or the sincerity of a person do not open the door to eternal life. Jesus, the good shepherd, is the “door” of mercy and of provision, and there is no other way.