Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Did you know the U.S. Army used artistic sleight-of-hand to help defeat Hitler’s army in WWII? The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, nicknamed the Ghost Army, was a group of 1,100 handpicked American G.I.s who tricked the German army with rubber artillery, sound effects, fake radio transmissions, and psychological illusions during the summer of 1944. Many of these young soldiers were art students who would go on to illustrious careers in art, design, and fashion–including fashion designer Bill Blass, painter Ellsworth Kelly, and photographer Art Kane.

The secret mission created a traveling road show of deception across occupied France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany–often dangerously close to the front lines–by using inflatable tanks, trucks, and airplanes (imperfectly camouflaged for “accidental” spotting by enemy reconnaissance), sound effects records, and fake radio transmissions and headquarters.

The Ghost Army devised more than 20 deceptive operations, phony convoys, and phantom divisions–each impersonating a different (and vastly larger) U.S. unit–to fool the enemy about the strength and ubiquity of American units. Soldiers even hung out at local cafés, spinning yarns for eavesdropping spies. The effort culminated along the Rhine in the final days of the war, in which thousands of lives depended on a convincing performance. Their story was kept secret for more than 40 years after the war, and elements of it remain classified. The unit was the subject of a PBS documentary, The Ghost Army, in 2013.

Ghost Army was the title of the message delivered by Elder Mike Opeka this past Sabbath. Reuben Perlee read 2 Kings 6: 15-17. “And when the servant of the man of God was risen early, and gone forth, behold, an host compassed the city both with horses and chariots. And his servant said unto him, Alas, my master! What shall we do? And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them. And Elisha prayed, and said, Lord, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.”

Elder Opeka captured the attention of the children before the message by showing them pictures on the screen of animals camouflaged in nature. They had fun finding the various hidden animals. Then he began his message by sharing interesting facts and pictures on the screen of the Ghost Army of WWII.

He then used these stories as analogies as he shared many scripture examples of God’s army, his angels, at work behind the scenes in their efforts to save mankind. “Bless the Lord, ye his angels, that excel in strength, that do his commandments, hearkening unto the voice of his word,” Psalms 103:20.

These forces may be invisible to us, but they are real! We should not be discouraged at appearances, but have faith! God is doing all He can!

Referring to the work of Elijah and Elisha for the kingdom of Israel Elder Opeka shared this faith inspiring passage.

“From a human point of view the outlook for the spiritual regeneration of the nation was as hopeless as is the outlook today before God’s servants who are laboring in the dark places of the earth. But the church of Christ is God’s agency for the proclamation of truth; she is empowered by Him to do a special work; and if she is loyal to God, obedient to His commandments, there will dwell within her the excellency of divine power. If she will be true to her allegiance, there is no power that can stand against her. The forces of the enemy will be no more able to overwhelm her than is the chaff to resist the whirlwind.

There is before the church the dawn of a bright, glorious day, if she will put on the robe of Christ’s righteousness, withdrawing from all allegiance to the world.

God calls upon His faithful ones, who believe in Him, to talk courage to those who are unbelieving and hopeless. Turn to the Lord, ye prisoners of hope. Seek strength from God, the living God. Show an unwavering, humble faith in His power and His willingness to save. When in faith we take hold of His strength, He will change, wonderfully change, the most hopeless, discouraging outlook. He will do this for the glory of His name.” Prophets and Kings 259-60

We are looking forward to a marriage seminar April 15 and 16 by Dr. Thomas Jackson, Preserving the Sacred Circle. Dr. Jackson and his wife, LaVerne, are in full time gospel-health ministry. They come to us from Tennessee which is home base for their ministry – M.E.E.T. (Missionary Education and Evangelistic Training). They have traveled the world helping others experience true health and happiness according to Biblical principles. Call or visit our church website or FB page for more information.

The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of February 140 people were served, 1,455 items were given away, and 56 ¼ hours were volunteered. We are in need of donations and most anything is accepted. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343.

May God bless and keep you!