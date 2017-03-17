Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – The Seventh-day Adventist educational system is the second-largest Christian school system in the world. The Seventh-day Adventist Church has a total of 7,598 educational institutions operating in over 100 countries around the world with over 1.5 million students worldwide. Beginning schools in the 1870’s, the church supports holistic education. Mental, physical, social, and spiritual health, intellectual growth, and service to humanity form a core of values that are essential aspects of the Adventist education philosophy.

Our message was brought to us this past Sabbath by Dr. Joe Allison, Superintendent of Schools for the IA-MO Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. His chosen Scripture reading was 1 Peter 4:10-11. “As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. If any man speak, let him speak as the oracles of God; if any man minister, let him do it as of the ability which God giveth: that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and dominion forever and ever. Amen.”

The message entitled, “A Friend to Man; A Servant of God”, explored several friendships in the Bible beginning with the friendship of David and Jonathan first described in 1 Samuel 18:1-4.

The story in 2 Kings 5 of the little maid who served Captain Naaman and also of the four friends who brought their paralyzed friend to Jesus for healing (see Mark 2:1-12) are other stories showing how we can be a true friend to our fellow man by being servants of the living God.

Dr. Allison shared how Seventh-day Adventist schools are fulfilling the mission of training children to be a friend to man and a servant of God. Our schools are places where children experience what it means to be a friend who makes and keeps a promise made to a friend. They experience what it means to be a friend to those who need to know God can heal. They can experience what it means to be a friend to those who need the saving grace of God. Adventist education gives children an opportunity to serve God, not as part of the curriculum, but as a central element of a school’s culture.

We were left with the challenge to read Matthew 25:31-40 as we continue to find opportunities to be a friend to man and a servant of God.

Our speaker this Saturday will be Elder Peter Eberhardt. Following a delicious fellowship meal there will be an afternoon Bible study on the topic of the judgment and last day events. Pastor Wolfe leads out in our midweek meeting on Tuesdays at 6:30pm and all are welcome.

Our new Adventurer Club will be meeting Sunday, March 19th at the church at 2:30pm. We appreciate Susan Simon’s vision and leadership in this ministry for children. Please contact the church for more information as the club develops.

The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We do not have stats for February yet. As always, we appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!