I went to town last Monday, filled my car up with gas, got some milk, took my news over to the herald office then it was time to get my taxes filled out. I took my taxes and mailed them and I came on home.

Monday night I went to my O.E.S. meeting where we initiated Bailey Loge into our chapter.

I received .1 of an inch of rain in my gage last Tuesday, .1-1/2 of an inch on Thursday and 1.5 inches on Saturday morning. I poured .4 of an inch out Sunday morning. Friday wasn’t a bad day so I took eggs to the courthouse ladies. Kim Hathcock delivered some for me and brought my bag to me on her way home.

Lee Aborn came and cut the cedar trees out of my flower beds Saturday.

My grandson, Chase Blakey, had a pickup wreck Saturday evening so he needs your prayers so he can get well.

Bro. Kenneth’s message came from Psalm 23:4. My news is short this week because I dared not get out while it was raining or when the wind was blowing so cold.

I will go to the dr. Tuesday to get rid of this cold or sinusitis.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks. There are so many, some in the hospital and some that will be going in for operation and those that are at home.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.