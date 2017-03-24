Last Monday I had .4 of an inch of rain in my rain gage and .1 of an inch on Wednesday. I guess that was the snow that melted in the rain gage.

Brittany Sturgeon and son, Lincoln, came by last Monday while in town and visited. Little Lincoln sure is growing and he smiles all the time.

Violet came by last Tuesday and picked up her eggs.

I took my news in and eggs to the courthouse ladies then I got a few groceries.

Kendra Shelton and daughter, Finlie, came Wednesday and picked up Trae’s birthday card and rolls.

Nina Carter came by on her way to work Thursday and visited with me.

Friday I went to town, stopped by and visited with Mary Martha Williams then I dropped food off for Tom Woods benefit, took eggs to Judy at the Herald office.

Violet stopped Saturday and picked up her eggs for next week.

Bro. Kenneth Lupton was back with us Sunday and he brought his message from the 23rd Psalms, verse 3.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks, there are some little ones that need extra prayers. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.