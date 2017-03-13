Alumni Games
March 13, 2017
Men who returned last Saturday night for the Alumni Basketball Game are, from left, front row: Monte Overcast (1992), Travis Evans (1999), Jordon Yockey (2009), Lance King (2005), Ryan Chamberlain (2003) and Austin Underwood (2010). Back row: Brandon Guengerich (2014), Dennis Goss (2004), Kermit Smith (2007), Pete Leonard (2011), Ben Loge (2014), Brock Mitchell (2011), Josh Wendler (2010) and Zach Leonard (2012). Proceeds of the Ava High School Alumni Games go to the Mandy Hampton Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Women here last Saturday night for the 2017 Alumni Basketball Game were, from left, front row: Jacey Swofford (2016), Bailey Loge (2016), Bailey Lee (2014), Payton (Lakey) Odehnal 2012), Abbie (Lansdown) Bair (2012), and Bethany Horn (2012). Back row: Emily Guengerich (2017), Melissa (Coonts) Schnieder (2013), Taylor Short (2009), Autumn Sharp (2002), Jamie Eller (2005), Judy (Nash) King (1999), Amber Johnson (2001), Sarah Evans-Watson (2001), Lacy (Robinson) Roberts (2003), Jennifer (Richards) Pitts (2002), and Brandy (Lakey) Harvill (1997).