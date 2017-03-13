All-Conference Honors Announced By the SCA

Coaches of the South Central Association met this week and made their all-conference selections in basketball.

With only a handful of slots to fill on the all-conference teams, many good athletes must be passed over. At the same time, to be named as an all-conference player is quite an honor.

Following are the all-conference selections for the South Central Association 2017 basketball season.

Boys Basketball

1st Team: Brock Coffman, Mtn. Grove; Josh Pruett, Liberty; Zyman Langley, Thayer; Trey Collins, Mtn. Grove; Anthony Rosas, Ava.

2nd Team: Jakob Happel, Salem; Kobe Meyer, Thayer; Carter Orwell, Mtn. Grove; Conner McNew, Mtn. Grove; Cade Coffman, Mtn. Grove; Shalin Stout, Liberty.

Honorable Mention: Jonathon Smith, Cabool; Colton Skyles, Ava; Caleb Manning, Cabool; Lucas Kelley, Houston; Logan Woolf, Salem; Ayden Stone, Thayer; Bryce Duddridge, Willow Springs.

Player of the Year: Treye Collins, Mtn. Grove.

Coach of the Year: Duane Hiler, Mtn. Grove.

Girls Basketball

1st Team: Payton Curley, Sr., Salem; Piper Francis, Soph., Liberty; Devin Perkins, Sr., Willow Springs; Kaitlyn Root, Jr., Houston; Julie Stone, Soph., Thayer.

2nd Team: Baylee Bilyeu, Jr., Salem; Abby Casper, Sr., Houston; Caity Coursey, Sr., Thayer; Makenzie Gardner, Sr., Mtn. Grove; Jackie Mantel, Sr., Liberty.

Honorable Mention: Emily Guengerich, Sr., Ava; Alyssa Matherly, Sr., Cabool; Jaydin Ramsey, Sr., Houston; Marissa Berry, Jr., Liberty; Rachel Loughridge, Sr., Mtn. Grove; Kari Hatridge, Sr., Salem; Caity Jones, Jr., Thayer; Angela Sorrell, Soph., Thayer; Kianna Rothermich, Jr., Willow Springs; Lilya Dudko, Jr., Willow Springs.

Player of the Year: Julie Stone, Thayer.

Coach of the Year: Cecil Meyer, Thayer.