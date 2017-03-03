3 Injured, 1 Seriously in Crash East of Ava Saturday

A Rogersville man was seriously injured in a crash east of Ava Saturday afternoon when his eastbound truck collided head-on with a westbound truck pulling a trailer. According to the Highway Patrol, the westbound truck pulling a trailer and hauling a farm tractor, crossed the centerline of Highway 14.

Daniel (Chase) Blakey, 33, of Rogersville had to be extricated by Ava Rural Fire Department before being transported by Cox Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The occupants of the westbound truck were from Everton and sustained only minor to moderate injuries. The wreck occurred at 5:05 p.m., four miles east of Ava.