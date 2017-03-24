Don't Miss
Home / School News / Sports Schedules / 2017 Spring Soccer Schedules

2017 Spring Soccer Schedules

Posted by: News Server 2 in Sports Schedules March 24, 2017 0 0 Views

March 25, 2017

PRE-K

9:00 a.m. – Lazy F Ranch vs. Ava Parks and Recreation

9:35 a.m. – Osburn’s Auto, LLC vs. Reed Construction

10:20 a.m. – Images by Jacinda vs. Fortner Cattle

U6

9:00 a.m. – Rockbridge vs. Casey’s General Store

9:45 a.m. – Pro-Design vs. Osburn’s Auto, LLC

U8

10:30 a.m. – Denney Chiropractic vs. Ava Parks and Recreation

11:30 a.m.- Clarity A/V Solutions vs. Nail Detail

U10

10:00 a.m. – Outdoor Oasis vs. MOCH

12:10 p.m. – VFW Auxiliary Post 5993 vs. Clarity A/V Solutions

U14

8:50 a.m. – Sonic vs. Casey’s General Store

11:00 a.m. – Sonic vs. VFW

Tagged with:

About News Server 2

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Douglas County Herald