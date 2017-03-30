Don't Miss
2017 Spring Soccer Schedule

April 1, 2017

PRE-K

9:00 a.m. – Images by Jacinda vs. Reed Construction

9:35 a.m. – Lazy F Ranch vs. Fortner Cattle

10:20 a.m. – Ava Parks and Recreation vs. Osburn’s Auto, LLC

U6

9:00 a.m. – Osburn’s Auto, LLC vs. Rockbridge

9:45 a.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. Pro-Design

U8

10:30 a.m. – Clarity A/V Solutions vs. Denney Chiropractic

11:30 a.m.- Ava Parks and Recreation vs. Nail Detail

U10

10:00 a.m. – Clarity A/V Solutions vs. Outdoor Oasis

12:10 p.m. – MOCH vs. VFW Auxiliary Post 5993

U14

8:50 a.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. VFW

11:00 a.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. Sonic

