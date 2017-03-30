2017 Spring Soccer Schedule

April 1, 2017
PRE-K
9:00 a.m. – Images by Jacinda vs. Reed Construction
9:35 a.m. – Lazy F Ranch vs. Fortner Cattle
10:20 a.m. – Ava Parks and Recreation vs. Osburn’s Auto, LLC
U6
9:00 a.m. – Osburn’s Auto, LLC vs. Rockbridge
9:45 a.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. Pro-Design
U8
10:30 a.m. – Clarity A/V Solutions vs. Denney Chiropractic
11:30 a.m.- Ava Parks and Recreation vs. Nail Detail
U10
10:00 a.m. – Clarity A/V Solutions vs. Outdoor Oasis
12:10 p.m. – MOCH vs. VFW Auxiliary Post 5993
U14
8:50 a.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. VFW
11:00 a.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. Sonic