“Rise up Lord and let thine enemies be scattered and let them that hate thee flee before thee,” Number 10:35b.

Sympathy to Evelyn Twitty family. Evelyn was a very nice person. A person that trust anyone. She never locked her doors because of the trust she put in people. Evelyne worked at the Wasola Post Office for years while Ora Lee Leschinsky was post master. Evelyn wrote the Wasola items for the paper after my mother, Lilliam Clayton, died in 1989 until I started doing it.

When Evelyn and Stanley moved down here she had two cute children, Becky and D.J. and they were well behaved.

On Thursday we celebrated her home with God.

My Aunt Lois Mudd called me last month and said no mre treatments. They thought the cancer was gone.

Back in 1865 Abraham Lincoln said, “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right. Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; To bind up the nation’s wounds; To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan – To do all which may achieve and cherish and just and lasting peace among ourselves, and with all nations.”

Have a great week. Learning to share things increases the importance of life.