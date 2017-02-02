“Let not thine heart envy sinners, but be thou in the fear of the Lord all the day long,” Proverbs 23:17.

My sympathy sent to the Sandra Tingler family. Her family was once a neighbor here back in the 70’s.

Our church, True Hope at Theodosia had a Blessing Fifth Sunday Meeting.

Sharon Pellham Turner was going to go to the Fifth Sunday Meeting, but she fell into fire coals and burned her hands. Pray for her hands to heal quickly.

My sympathy to the Kathleen Wallace family. God took her home Friday after her battle with cancer.

Have a great week. Pray for our leaders of our land.

Remember no one pats you on the back for the bad stuff you did.