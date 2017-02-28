February brings me memories of when my father, George H. Crawford, and my niece, Lois Adamson, had birthdays on Feb. 26 and 27. We would make special cakes for them. There weren’t any store-bought cakes back then.

In 1935, my sister Edith Crawford Adamson made the coconut cake my mother held in the last photo of her that was taken. The photo was taken April 22 before she passed away on Dec. 4 of that year. It is a treasured picture.

Our father was born in Marshfield in Webster County after the family originally came from Tennessee. The family later homesteaded at Mammoth.

Rebecca Hallmark visited me Tuesday evening. She said her long time friends, Ric and Lisa Engelhardt, formerly of Ava, and now at Tecumseh, have been welcomed to our area. Ric is an ordained Baptist minister, and Lisa has taken a position as administrator of The Center here in Gainesville. They have two young daughters at home and seven adult children. Rebecca says they are now a part of a big Christian family here.

It was nice receiving special Valentines and phone calls from my niece, Carol Aronis, in Springfield and my cousin, Donna Mishler Lewis, in Apache Junction, Arizona. Donna’s brother Lyle reported that a group of Ozark Countians reserve a room and meet at the Golden Corral south of Glenstone in Springfield. Their next meeting is scheduled for March 13.

Dennis and Amy Galyardt enjoyed fishing with Shawn and Christine Taylor recently. Monty and Jana Crisp also joined them for the occasion.

Kris Leubbert and granddaughter, Alexus Owens, spent Monday in Branson with Kris’ brother Marlin Pitcock for a day of shopping.

Lyle Mishler and friend, Joy Elmore, had lunch in Gainesville one day last week.

I have seen birds carrying materials to build their nests recently, so spring must be around the corner.

Call me with any news, 679-4148.