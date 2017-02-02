How blessed I have been with family and friends who are keeping me in their prayers, as well as, helping me with physical therapy this past week.

From my window I enjoy watching the bird feeder – except when the bluejays scare off the littler birds.

The family of Landon Strong has our sympathy. Cancer takes its toll. The caretakers deserve our prayers.

Mahlon and Randi Schmucker had their 50th anniversary and celebrated with family recently.

Helen Conardy spent Sunday with me, and daughter, Karen K. Davis, spent Sunday night. My son, Marlon Pitcock, from Forsyth, spent Monday night with me.

I enjoyed a visit from my son-in-law, Bill Luebbert, from Salina, Kansas, as he was in the Ozarks visiting other family.

Keith Davis took his daughter Jayce to a concert in Springfield Friday night for her 14th birthday.

Karen K. Davis had a barbecue dinner for her daughter Lisa Keller and granddaughter Jayce on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Memories of my early years are of a man from Troy, New York, who bought an acreage near our home at Lilly Ridge and later returned to New York. My mother made him chicken soup when he was sick. When he returned to Troy, there was a big box on our mailbox for me one day. It had the biggest doll I ever saw.

I enjoyed visits from Lindell Strong, Angie Wallace and Mahlon and Randi Schmucker recently.

It is window-washing time for me very soon.

We have had a mild winter this year, which we all appreciate.

I appreciate my granddaughter, Dana Taylor, bringing me my groceries for the week.

Anyone having any news please call me at 679-4148.