Hello! From T.O.P.S. We’re so excited about the new year.

Our leader got us started this morning with a greater “Good Morning!” We all weighed in and we had 5 T.O.P.S. and 5 K.O.P.S.. Our highest loser was Barbara P. and all 5 kops were in Leeway. We said our pledges. Margaret L. did our lesson this week. She talked about her losing weight.

“My Story!” I realized I was overweight, I Moved to Ava, MO., joined T.O.P.S., had iron will! Making the Goal, beginning to understand that eating healthy is the goal and take advice. When you reach your goal, add a piece of toast or a 100 calorie treat until you find the teeter totter point for your goal. Try not to get to the 3 pound over goal. Continue keeping track of food and calories. Adjust your exercise to fit your keeping-fit mantra, and keep coming to T.O.P.S.

The lesson for next week will be given by Fontella W. Bonnie’s lesson was very good. Everyone enjoyed it No new business. All our contests will continue. Tic Tac Tops winners were the Turkeys! Ha Ha! We end with “Circle of Friends” Take off pounds sensibly. Til next week eat real food.!