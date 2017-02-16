Feb. 7, 2017. We all weighed in and turned in our food charts to our treasurer, Holly B. We welcomed all our members. Today Boni M. had an emergency so Fontella W. stepped in. Roll Call was taken by Holly B. Fontella W. gave our statistics with Five T.O.P.S. members and five K.O.P.S. members. Barbara P. was our T.O.P.S. high loser today.

Today’s lesson was given by Barbara P. titled Positively You! Encourage yourself along your weight-loss journey by choosing a mantra or positive statement that you repeat to yourself to support your goals. Place it in a spot where you will see it every day. Some examples: If it’s to be, it’s up to me! May I be safe, may I be happy, may I be healthy! The lesson was great.

Next week Margaret L. will be in charge of our lesson. We discussed new business: SRD is April 21st and 22nd, we still have no further information. Prizes were awarded for our contest: Tic Tac Toe with the “turkeys” winning: Margaret B., Audrey, Barbara P., Boni M. and Fontella W. There will be more winners next week. We closed with the Circle of Friends.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 AM at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Margaret Lucas at (316) 742-9941 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.