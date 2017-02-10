We all weighed in and turned in our food charts and dues to our treasurer, Holly B. Then we got down to business. We welcomed all the ladies. We said our pledges. Holly B. did roll call. The weekly high loser was Boni M. and she was also the monthly loser. Six T.O.P.S. weighed in and four K.O.P.S. We are all excited. It’s a great day. Boni M. did our lesson today on “Is Your WeightLoss Ship Sinking or Sailing?” Aye, aye Captain. Am I the Captain of my own ship? We learned to chart our course by the stars. What is my weight loss dream? Am I overboard or am I staying on course or have I abandoned ship? Mutiny afoot? Take charge! Jettison the Junk. What places, things, ideas or memories are keeping me from reaching my weight-loss destination? Keep a lookout. Do I pay close attention to how I fuel and care for my body? The most important is Jettison the Junk. We all have a choice and it’s ours alone. We appreciate Boni M. for another great lesson.

Barbara P. will do next weeks lesson.

I was mistaken last week, the SRD will be April 21 and 22 in Springfield, Missouri not Little Rock, AR.

T.O.P.S., Barbara P., was the winner of Sole Survior. Menu for the month winner was K.O.P.S., Audrey. Cindy V. was the Money winner. We closed with our Circle of Friends. We appreciate all those who reads our article in the paper.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 AM at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Margaret Lucas at (316) 742-9941 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.