Hello to everyone from all of the ladies at T.O.P.S.!

The meeting was called to order. Roll call was taken by Holly B. Twelve were present. One had to leave early. Boni M. gave statistics. We had six T.O.P.S. members weigh-in. The high loser was Katy. Six members weighed in for K.O.P.S., they have leeway. Good job! Cindy V. did our lesson for today. It was on salt. She talked about how much salt we need and that there are so many salts. There is one that’s pink, it’s Himalayna salt. One must use very little salt. Many salts contain anti-caking agents and even dextrose (sugar). Others are heat processed and stripped of their natural trace minerals. Real salt brand sea salt is unrefined and full of natural minerals and flavor. We appreciate Cindy for giving the lesson.

Boni M. will give next weeks lesson.

SRD will be held on April 21-22 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Winners of our contests:. Barbara P. with T.O.P.S was the winner of Sole Survivor, along with Holly B. with K.O.P.S. We will now start over again. We are still doing Loser Lotto and Tic Tac Toe. We discussed the event calendar and ended with Circle of Friends. So now we can all go and start again.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 AM at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Margaret Lucas at (316) 742-9941 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.