Sweden News

Sin in the heart is like the worm in an apple. Slowly it does its’ damage. Luke 16:15 says, “…You are they which justify yourselves before men, but God knows your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God.” David, king of Israel, learned this lesson toward the end of his reign. It’s in II Samuel 24 and I Chronicles 21.

David held God in great esteem. Read his psalms and there’s no doubt that David loved the Lord. Unfortunately, David was human (like the rest of us) and committed sins that he would be contrite over. In this episode David is having a proud moment and he sends out his captain Joab to count the fighting men of Israel and Judah. Joab objects, but David insists and they are counted.

Now, this is the David that always relied on the Lord for his defense. Why in the world would he need a head count? To stroke his ego would be the logical answer. In verse 10 David realizes what he has done and turns to the Lord to take away his iniquity. For a time, David had unwittingly allowed Satan to influence him. There will be a price to pay.

The prophet Gad tells David that he has to choose what will happen. He gives him three choices–famine, pestilence, or fleeing from his enemies. David in verse 14 states that he would rather fall into the hands of the Lord than the hands of men. Pestilence covers the land and seventy thousand die. By the time the angel is set to destroy Jerusalem, God stops him. David pleads for his people and the Lord hears him. Gad tells David to build an altar to the Lord which he does.

The story here is two-fold. One, people sin and there’s a price to pay. It’s an easy thing to do to allow Satan to provoke us to sin. Once the sin has been realized, it’s time to fall on the mercy of the Lord like David did. Two, more than just the person who sinned pays the price. For example, marriage becomes strained and winds up in divorce court. The extended family on both sides will suffer, as well as, the children. It may affect close family friends as well. It may affect the church the two of you attended. And it goes on. The best thing to do is to keep the devil out of your life, out of your home, out of your marriage.

Ephesians 2:19-21 tells us that “…you are no longer foreigners and aliens, but fellow citizens with God’s people and members of God’s household, built on the foundations of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the chief cornerstone. In him the whole building is joined together and rises to become a holy temple in the Lord.” David knew this truism. It’s far better to fall into the hands of a merciful God.