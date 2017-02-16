Sweden News

“Are you living by faith? We’ll live one of two ways–either by faith or by sight.” Reminds one of the verse in Matthew 6:24 that says that no man can serve God and mammon. Sight and mammon both refer to worldly things that are present in daily life on earth. God and faith both refer to spiritual things that exist in eternity. Hebrews 11 is the well-known chapter on faith and begins that it (faith) is the substance of things hoped for. Faith in its simplest terms is believing what God says and taking His Word for it.

A good example of faith vs. sight is in Matthew 8:23-27 which was the text of the sermon. The disciples get in a boat with Jesus. A tempest (violent windstorm) comes up and Jesus is asleep. The disciples wake him up and cry for him to save them, certain that they are going to die. Jesus probably went to sleep on purpose. When they wake him up, the first thing he says is, “Oh ye of little faith?”

It’s pretty plain from the text that the disciples were overcome with the sight of the storm. Instead of the peacefulness of being in the presence of Jesus they reacted to what they saw. They did have some faith because they ran to Jesus. But they thought they had to prompt him to save them. And then, after Jesus calms the storm, they are incredulous as to what “manner of man is this?”

Today’s modern man hasn’t changed much. When bad times happen, faith takes a hit and we feel that we have to get Christ’s help. Christ has been there all along, but we forget even if it is only for a moment. Pastor Josh said, “I want to remember. I want to remember his blessings.” Our walk with Christ is a daily thing–not just when bad times come along. I Peter 5:7 says it all, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”