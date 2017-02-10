Sweden Church

Luke 17:32 is short and sweet. It says “Remember Lot’s wife.” Jesus is the speaker. Lot’s wife had been saved from destruction. The angels had come and actually taken them (Lot, his wife and two daughters) by the hand and led them out of Sodom. Then, they went on to tell them, “Don’t look back or you’ll be consumed.” (Genesis 19:16,17) And Jesus is here in Luke telling the disciples to remember what happened to Lot’s wife.

Luke 9:62 has a similar warning, this one from Jesus. “No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of heaven.” Pastor Josh was warning believers. “I don’t want to play church. I don’t want to play games when it comes to people’s souls.” There are people, and there are many of them, who have found salvation and still turn back in their memories to a previous time. God has said, “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more,” Hebrews 8:12. God has said that he will not remember sins.

What a wonderful promise! If God chooses not to remember, then the only thing that is provoking believers to remember is Satan. He preys on man’s weaknesses. Matthew 6:24 warns that no man can serve two masters and that one can’t serve God and the world. Pastor Josh went on the say, “Don’t grease their skids to hell.” Warn those who are slipping away from their God and their faith just as we warn those who have no faith or belief in God. John warns in I John 2:15, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”

Turn no regretful gaze on a guilty and forsaken world.