St. Francis Church

Sunday, February 12 was the third Sunday before Lent, called in the Anglican tradition Septuagesima (Latin for seventieth), approximately seventy days before Easter. This pre-Lenten season is an ancient Christian tradition preserved only in Anglican congregations such as ours; altar and vestment colors are dark blue symbolizing the seriousness of the season. These “gesima” Sundays prepare us for Lent, which in turn prepares us for Easter, so this season in the Christian calendar is a progression leading up to the most important Christian holiday. The theme for pre-Lent is self-discipline and the designated scripture lessons reflect this; the lessons for today emphasize temperance and justice. The epistle, 1st Corinthians 9:24, “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize” is a lesson in which St. Paul instructs us that “every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things.” Here Paul compares the Christian race toward spiritual victory to a physical race, but the prize is eternal and not temporal. The Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 20:1 is the Parable of the Vineyard in which the Kingdom of God is compared to a vineyard at harvest time, a time of hard work and all are rewarded, even those who come late. Jesus tells us here that no matter how late you come to the Kingdom you are rewarded and all people are valuable to God.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the rest in peace prayer for Vicki Wyatt and the Happy Birthday Prayer for Stephanie Connell whose birthday is today. In announcements he noted that our Pancake Day will be February 26 and our next vestry March 12. Saturday was my Springfield Symphony day so I drove up to attend that concert which was a wonderful performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, in which the last movement is the famous “Ode to Joy” sung here by combined choirs from Drury, Evangel, and Missouri State Universities, and it was a thrilling performance. Also attending from St. Francis were Natalie and Laura Berthold, as well as, several of Laura’s fellow College of the Ozarks students.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.