St. Francis Church

Sunday, January 29 was the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany. Altar and vestment colors for Epiphany are green, the color of new life and growth representing the new physical life and growth of Jesus and our spiritual growth into new life through Him. Both Bishop Glen Hartley and Lay Leader, Joe Crisswell, were back with us after being out sick last week so we were back to our usual schedule. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the gospel for the day, St. Matthew 8:1, in which Jesus performs two miraculous healings. This passage fits with the Epiphany theme of manifestation or showing forth because in it Jesus demonstrates and shows forth his power and authority. The two healings are done on two men from very different backgrounds, both considered unclean by the Jewish religious authorities of the day. The first is a leper who tells Jesus “if thou wilt, thou canst make me clean” and then Jesus simply says “I will” and the man is healed. Not only the healing is significant, but also the fact that the man is a social outcast in the society of the time because lepers were considered sinners and sick because of their sin; it was unlawful to touch a leper, but Jesus shows His higher authority by doing so. The second healing is of a Roman centurion who beseeches Jesus to heal his servant “sick at home of the palsy” and Jesus does so by simply willing it. The Roman centurion (soldier) represents worldly authority, but Jesus has divine authority and uses it to help an Roman soldier, also considered unclean by the Jewish religious authorities of the time. These two miracles show forth the universality of Christ’s authority and power, available to everyone.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are Morning Prayer and Holy Communion at 10:30, Sunday mornings and Evening Prayer and Bible Quiz Wednesdays at 6:30. For more information visit our website at: stfrancischurchavamo.org.