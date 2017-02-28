Sunday morning service opened with instrumental music then Brother Claude brought a short devotion followed by a couple of hymns.

Brother Bob Hammons brought a special which he wrote.

Trae Shelton read a scripture from Hebrews 10: 1-12. Kendra led us in a praise song.

Brother Roberts introduced his grandson, Austin Jackson, who told us about his forthcoming trip to Africa and then Austin brought the morning message from I Corinthians 10:13, James 5:16. I could tell that Brother Roberts was very proud of the young man his grandson has become.

We were glad to have several visitors today. Several are still out with sickness.

Our scripture challenge for this week is Leviticus 20-26.

We are saddened at the passing of our former Mayor, Leon Harris this past week. Prayers go up for that family.

Well, I have been celebrating my birthday for about a month now and I am continuing for the rest of this week then I think things will get back to being more normal. I have enjoyed all the visits, cards, phone calls and well wishes from everyone. I have received calls from Texas and Arizona, as well as, several from Missouri. I feel truly blessed. God is good to me and my family.

I am over the shingles, but Delmar is still dealing with the shingles, but is better.

Visitors this week were Becky Carter, Donna Bannister, Bevy Moore and Pauline Okhuysen.

On Saturday, Delmar and I met in Seymour with Violet Flair, Earnie and Helen Cook, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage and Howard and Donna Morris to celebrate my getting older.

On Monday, Donna Bannister, Delmar and I went to Mountain Home, Ar. where we visited Carolyn Wages then went to have a delicious lunch of fish and shrimp with all the trimmings.

Birthday wishes go out to Richelle Shelton and Tabitha Spencer. I will be having lunch with them both later this week.

Until next week, don’t forget to look up to the one from whom all our help cometh.