The church band opened with instrumentals then Claude Robertson gave a short devotion.

Trae Shelton read from Matthew 25:23 then Kendra Shelton read from Matthew 5:37-42. Kendra then sang some beautiful praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the morning message from Acts 2: 41-47,” A Worshiping Church.”

Our scripture challenge for this week is Leviticus 13-19.

Sunday evening we enjoyed a great Valentine party at Walnut Grove with lots of food, fun and visiting.

Our prayers are going up for the families of Jacob Rodgers.

One evening, Jack and Barbara Breshears came to visit and we enjoyed sharing a meal with them.

On Saturday, Bevy Moore, Caydee and Jaycee Burton came to visit then Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter came to visit and brought burgers for supper.

On Monday, Donna Bannister, Delmar and I went to Branson where we met Betty LaGue for a celebration of my birthday, a few days early, we came back through Ozark and down 14 Highway.

Well I am about over the shingles and feeling much better.

Until next week try not to get in the notion of making a garden too early.