I wasn’t able to attend church on Sunday so all I have is the sermon texts. Brother Roberts brought the message from Proverbs 22:6, “Family Circle.”

Little Finley Shelton was dedicated on Sunday morning. Her mamma and daddy are Trae and Kendra Shelton and Brother and Sister Roberts are the great grandparents. Gary and Richelle Shelton and James and Kristie Blakey are the grandparents.

Our scripture challenge this week was Exodus 39-40 and Leviticus 1-5.

I have been trying to get over a case of the shingles and have been miserable. I am finally feeling better. I thank everyone who prayed for me. I have had several phone calls from friends checking on me.

Our sympathy goes out to all who lost their loved ones recently.

On Monday Marilyn Alms came to visit. We had a really nice chat.

I talked by phone with Kathleen Deatherage and she and Vern have both been sick with the colds, but are doing better.

My sister, Helen Cook, had surgery on her wrist last week and is home recuperating now. Her husband, Ernie Cook, has been cooking and taking care of her.

Bevy Moore has been sick, but is doing better.

Prayers are going up for my kids’ dad, Eldon Bice, who is in the hospital.

One afternoon, Delmar and I took a quilt pattern to my cousins, Jack and Barbara Breshears.

Until next week, try to stay healthy.