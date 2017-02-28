Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Galatians 5 with Brad Siler, Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Connie Johnson led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Judy Wilson. The offertory prayer was prayed by Jeff Humbyrd as he and Clay McFarlin received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in a song of worship. Danny and Connie Johnson sang too. Pastor Neal ministered from Revelations 18.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Danny and Connie Johnson sang. Pastor Neal ministered from Malachi 3 and 4. We were dismissed in prayer by Danny Johnson.

Join us each Tuesday evening for prayer meeting at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. for Bible study. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.