Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Romans 8 with Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler. Kim Humbyrd led in prayer after requests were given. Happy birthday was sung to McCoy Humbyrd. The offertory prayer was prayed by Daniel Wilson as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Revelations 17. We were dismissed in prayer by Jeff Humbyrd.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. LeaAnn and Erin Crum sang. Pastor Neal ministered from Malachi 3. We were dismissed in prayer by Sonya Hodges.

Please join us on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for prayer meeting and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for Bible study. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.