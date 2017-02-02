Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 150 with Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler. Judy Wilson led in prayer after requests were given. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he, Adalyn Siler, McCoy and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Revelations 15. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Danny and Connie Johnson sang. Pastor Neal ministered from Malachi 1. We were dismissed in prayer by LeaAnn Crum.

Please join us on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for prayer meeting and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for Bible Study. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.