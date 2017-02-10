Rock Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

Prayer List: Joy and Vic Mills, Darrell Price, Jeremy Putt, Kaye Garrison, Virginia Housley, Carol Pinkerton, Leo Coy, Charisse Coy, Doug Jones family, Meadow Lake (Virginia and Tony Serghides’ granddaughter), Paul Vanderbogart, cancer patients, God’s Storehouse and unspoken.

Praise: Ladies returned safely from their trip.

Upcoming events: February 11- Quarterly Meeting at Pleasant Home from 9-12 noon, February 12- Jimmie will take a group photo after morning services, February 12- 5 p.m. “Valentine’s Soup and Game Night”, February 19- evening service- McIntosh girls are planning short term mission trip and will be guest speakers, March 12- Skating/ Pizza Party 4-6 p.m. No evening services. Sandy Housley will be having a craft activity making Easter wreaths- March 9 – 6 p.m.

Jamie Guilliams did special music. Bro. Rick- Big crowd today; glad to have the ladies back. He thanked the men for working on sheet rock in the new addition. Lois Putt read Psalms 33- The Lord is our Shield. Our country should follow the Lord. Bro. Rick preached from Acts 16 and Isaiah 5. We should believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. To do this he had 7 points: (1) We must believe Jesus is the Lamb of God. (2) People need saving. (3) People need saving. (4) We are expected to try to be good, and to change our lifestyle. (5) You need a support group, so it is good to attend church. (6) We will go to one of two places-Heaven or Hell. (7) We need to leave the church house knowing that we are saved. God is for us, not against us. He preached from 1st Kings in the evening. Have courage to do what God wants you to do.

Questions: Bro. Rick: 683-5657 or 250-0918. Visitors are always welcome.