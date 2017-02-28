Rock Chapel

New additions to the prayer list: Kaye Garrison, Virginia Housley, Bernice Helsley, Hannah Prock, Ronnie Prock, Paul Vanderbogart, and many unspoken requests.

Anniversary: Tony and Virginia Serghides.

Birthdays: David Housley and Reba McCune.

Special Music today: Sherry Dugger and Glenda Moore.

Upcoming Events: May 20- Ladies Spa Party, March 9- Easter wreath making class with Sandy Housley, March 12- skating/pizza party at Comet Skate in Mtn. Grove from 4-6 p.m. No evening services. Shelby Moore announced the Wright Co. Children’s Home auction on March 25 with a meal starting at 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Serghides and Helen Batten taught Children’s Church. We had 90 in church today. What a gorgeous Sunday in February. Bro. Rick said he noticed a dandelion popping its’ head up out of the ground. Bro. Rick preached from 1st Corinthians 10:13. We all go through hard times. God has answers if you feel life has put more on you than you can handle. He gave many examples from the Bible: Job, Elijah, Samuel, Moses, and Peter. We can’t control everything in our lives, for example: health, wealth, and family. Our escape hatch in bad times: (1) prayer, (2) don’t think you are alone-get others to pray for you, (3) submit- God is in control. Submit to His will. Bro. Rick gave an interesting quote, “Creation is God’s snowman, and he can kick it over anytime”. He told a great story about a man who had never seen the sun. He had never seen it rise or set. When the sun went down it got darker and colder. You can tell him it will come back, but he had to have faith that the sun would rise again. We are promised the “SON” will shine again.

Evening service: Bro. Branden McIntosh’s girls and Callie Garrison spoke on their upcoming mission trips in June.

Questions: call Bro. Rick Batten at 683-5657 or 250-0918. Visitors are always welcome.