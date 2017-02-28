Hello everyone. It is good that we are finally getting some rain, but it’s not enough to fill our ponds and other water supplies. We’ll just have to talk to the Lord a little more about the situation.

The Red Bank Church service was opened with a hymn, led by our pastor, Randy Hilton. He also gave the morning welcome. After the Sunday school hour, Brother Randy, in the absence of our regular song leader, led the congregation in the singing of hymns. It was announced that the Red Bank Church will be responsible for presenting a program of gospel music for the residents at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center at 2:00 p.m. on March 19. Prayer request were made and prayer was offered on behalf of each request. Special music was provided by Eloise Hallmark.

Ephesians 3:1-21 was the text for the morning sermon. The Apostle Paul, who had suffered many tribulations because of his bold preaching of Jesus Christ, beseeched the Christians of the Church of Ephesus, to not lose heart at his tribulations for them, but like himself, bow their knees and ask the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ to grant them, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, that Christ may dwell in their hearts through faith, and that they would be well rooted and grounded in the width, length, depth and height of His amazing love. Brother Randy said that Paul would not be a popular person, let alone a popular preacher, now days. It’s not popular to stand up for God’s principles. It will take a Christ-like, boldness of the people of our nation to change things back to living our lives in a way that would be pleasing to God. We, as Christians, need to stand up for God’s principals and begin serving Him faithfully. We should never be cowards in His service. Brother Randy mentioned three things a true Christian needs: #1. Dirty hands from working the ground in God’s fields, which are right for harvest; #2. Worn out shoes from taking the gospel to others; #3. Worn out knees in our pants from kneeling to pray for the lost. We have ample access, through our Lord Jesus Christ, to all the boldness we need to accomplish His will in our lives. Paul encouraged the Ephesian Church by saying, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever, Amen.” (Vs. 20-21).

For the evening service, Brother Randy spoke from the book of James.

I called my sister, Joan Holly, last weekend. She sounded much stronger after her heart surgery. She was happy to report that she was to be released from the hospital later that day. Of course, she will have to have someone living with her and watching over her for a few more weeks until she is strong enough to care for herself again. We thank God for watching over her and making sure that her heart ailment was caught in time to save her life with surgery. She is a very special person who loves to, faithfully, serve her Lord and Master.

I enjoyed visiting with my good friend, Lula Denney, while shopping at Wal-Mart the other day.

Maxine Lirley was happy that her daughter, Jeane Huff, and her son, James Lirley, could have lunch with her at the annual Valentine’s Day luncheon and party, held by the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. The fact that it was held on Maxine’s actual birthday made it a special joy. She thanks everyone for all the birthday cards, gifts and visits she received for her 94th birthday.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Know that you are always welcome at Red Bank Baptist Church.