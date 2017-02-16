Red Bank Church

Hello everyone. Happy Valentine’s Day! Today is a special day to express our love to those we love. Everyone needs to hear the words, I Love You. It’s like giving a dose of medicine that never taste bitter and always heals.

In the absence of our song leader, Gary Lirley, who could not attend church because of illness, Brother Randy Hilton, our pastor, opened the church service at Red Bank by leading in a hymn and welcomed everyone present. To begin the morning worship service, Brother Randy also volunteered to lead the congregation in hymns. He also announced that the monthly praise service would begin at 6:00 that evening. He encouraged everyone to attend this uplifting time of praising the Lord with song, verse or testimony; along with enjoying a fellowship meal together after the service. Giving a mission offering in memory of Bill Holland was Pam Shell. Brother Randy asked the congregation for prayer request. Several requests were given and prayer was offered in behalf of each request.

Ephesians 3:1-21 was the text for the morning sermon. The Apostle Paul, who had suffered many tribulations because of his bold preaching of Jesus Christ, beseeched the Christians of the church of Ephesus, to not lose heart at his tribulations for them, but like himself, bow their knees and ask the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ to grant them, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, that Christ may dwell in their hearts through faith, and that they would be well rooted and grounded in the width, length, depth and height of His amazing love. Brother Randy said that Paul would not be a popular person, let alone a preacher, now days. It’s not popular to stand up for God’s principles; just ask the states of North Carolina and Texas. It will take a Christ-like, boldness of the people of our nation to change things back to God’s way. In other words, we, as Christians, need to stand up for God’s principles and quit being cowards in His service. We have ample access, through our Lord Jesus Christ, to all the boldness we need to accomplish His will in our lives. Paul encouraged the Ephesian Church by saying, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.” (Vs. 20-21).

Today is not only Valentine’s Day, but it is Maxine Lirley’s 94th birthday. Gary and I called her early this morning to wish her a Happy Birthday. We had intended to attend the Valentine Party for the residents of the Healthcare Center, but Gary did not feel able to be out and around yet because he has been ill with flu-like symptoms. He most certainly did not want to spread bad germs among others. I know Maxine will have a great birthday because some other family members will be there for her birthday and will be her guest at the luncheon. She said that she was pleased to have received many cards and visits from several people already.

My sister, Joan Holly, who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, underwent a four way heart by-pass surgery yesterday. A leaky heart valve was also repaired in the process. The only warning that she had heart failure was that she was having heart burn symptoms that would not go away. When she was checked by a doctor she was immediately admitted to a hospital for severe heart failure. She found it hard to believe, but had to give in to the real truth. She is doing fine so far, as I write this article. My sister is a very, spunky, 81 years of age. She is a child of God and puts her trust in Him completely. She knows that it is okay either way. God’s answer to her prayers and to ours will be the right answer. She has a long road to recovery, and I know she would appreciate our prayers on her behalf.

Eloise Hallmark enjoyed a weekend with her daughter, Miranda, at Knox University in Illinois. This is Miranda’s last year of college life. She will be a college graduate soon. I know she will be anxious for that to happen so that she can go on with her plans for the future.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Be strong in the Lord!